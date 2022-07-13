Clean Outline 3D Logo - Vertical

Give your brand a sharp, modern entrance with a minimal 3D logo reveal. This clean ident features glossy extrusion, long shadows, and smooth, elegant motion on a bright backdrop. Add a tagline for extra clarity and tailor colors for the background, borders, flares, and text to fit your identity. Ideal as a channel opener or end card, it scales perfectly across widescreen, square, and vertical formats. Deliver a professional, uncluttered logo animation that keeps the focus on your mark and message.