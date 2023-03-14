Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Clean Rotating 3D Reveal - Square - Original - Poster image

Clean Rotating 3D Reveal - Square

00:07 · 1080p (1080x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
3D motion graphics
Outro
Minimal
1.3Kexports
rating
Showcase your brand with a clean, modern 3D logo reveal. This minimalist animation features a glossy extruded logo that rotates smoothly into a centered lockup with a tagline. A soft gradient background, subtle highlights, and refined motion deliver a polished, professional look. Perfect for intros and outros across social and video platforms, it’s optimized for multiple aspect ratios and quick customization. Upload your logo, adjust colors, and make it yours in minutes—ideal for agencies, creators, and brands seeking a stylish, elegant logo animation.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us