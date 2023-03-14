Clean Rotating 3D Reveal - Square

Showcase your brand with a clean, modern 3D logo reveal. This minimalist animation features a glossy extruded logo that rotates smoothly into a centered lockup with a tagline. A soft gradient background, subtle highlights, and refined motion deliver a polished, professional look. Perfect for intros and outros across social and video platforms, it’s optimized for multiple aspect ratios and quick customization. Upload your logo, adjust colors, and make it yours in minutes—ideal for agencies, creators, and brands seeking a stylish, elegant logo animation.