Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Rotating 3D Reveal - Square - Gold - Poster image

Rotating 3D Reveal - Square

00:07 · 1080p (1080x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
3D motion graphics
Intro
Outro
Extrusion
1.1Kexports
rating
Present your brand with a sleek 3D rotating logo animation that feels refined and modern. This minimal, elegant ident assembles layered extrusions into a bold mark, then settles into a clean logo and tagline lockup. Ideal for intros and outros, it features smooth camera motion, soft depth of field, and subtle background sparkles for atmosphere. Customize your logo, brand colors, and tagline to match any identity, and deliver a professional finish across multiple aspect ratios. A versatile choice for channels, product launches, and corporate branding where a premium, 3D motion graphics look is essential.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us