3D Clean Rotating Outline - Square

Unveil your brand with a sleek, minimalist 3D logo animation. An elegant accordion outline folds into a refined rectangular frame as soft lens flares and bokeh accent the scene. Your logo takes center stage with a clean tagline, ideal for intros, outros, and brand idents. Customize colors for the background, borders, logo, and text to match your identity. Smooth, glossy motion and tasteful lighting deliver a premium look that works across 16:9, 1:1, 9:16, and 4:5 formats. A modern, elegant choice for creators seeking a polished logo animation without visual clutter.