Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Creative Modern Style - Vertical - Original - Poster image

Creative Modern Style - Vertical

00:15 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 6 videos · 1 image · 8 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Promo
Story video
Stomp style
Slideshow
Bold
5.7Kexports
rating
Make your message pop with a bold, modern promo. This energetic stomp design combines large headlines, sliding panel transitions, a clean dot‑grid backdrop, and animated plus accents. Drop in your media and copy to build multiple scenes that flow with rhythm, then finish on a strong brand lockup. Flexible color and effects controls, optional dots and elements, and a subtle light‑leak let you fine‑tune the look. Ideal for branding, adverts, product highlights, intros, and dynamic slideshows across widescreen or vertical formats.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us