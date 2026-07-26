Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Cutline Kinetic - Original - Poster image

Cutline Kinetic

00:23 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 12 videos · 1 image · 9 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Promo
Title sequence
Bold
Intro
Light leak
11exports
rating
Kick-start your next video with a bold, kinetic promo built around clean typography, light‑leak overlays, and slick slice transitions. Drop in your clips and headlines across modular slides, then finish with a polished logo scene. Designed for fast, attention‑grabbing stories, it blends centered titles with split‑screen moments and stacked panels for extra impact. Fully customize colors, fonts, shadows, and backgrounds to match any brand. With energetic pacing, modern gradients, and crisp motion, this template is perfect for intros, promos, product teasers, and dynamic slideshows that stand out.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us