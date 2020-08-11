Dynamic Quick Opener 1 - Horizontal
00:16 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 10 videos · 1 image · 10 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
2.6Kexports
Kick off your content with a fast, modern opener built for impact. This energetic template blends stomp-style typography, glitchy slice transitions, and cinematic light leaks across multiple scenes, finishing with a bold logo reveal and tagline. Swap in your images or clips, update the headlines, and fine-tune colors to match your brand. Ideal for promos, product teasers, fashion reels, sports edits, travel highlights, and social campaigns. Available in multiple aspect ratios for easy cross‑platform delivery, it’s a quick way to craft a polished, high‑impact introduction that grabs attention and sets the tone.
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