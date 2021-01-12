Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Dynamic Quick Opener 2 - Original - Poster image

Dynamic Quick Opener 2

00:17 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 10 images · 10 texts · 4 fonts · 1 audio
Intro
Stomp style
Title sequence
Bold
Energetic
5Kexports
rating
Launch your brand with a high-energy opener built for speed. This stomp-style template blends kinetic typography, diagonal slice transitions, light leaks, and bold banners to deliver punchy headlines over your visuals, ending with a clean logo and tagline reveal. Ideal for promos, intros, and quick highlight reels, it features multiple media and text scenes, cohesive motion, and a modern cinematic finish. Effortlessly customize titles, images, colors, and more to match your brand. If you need a fast, stylish way to grab attention and drive action, this dynamic opener has you covered.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
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Goldenmotion
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us