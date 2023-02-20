Elegant 3D Rotating Rays - Post

Showcase your brand with a refined 3D logo animation that shines. This elegant reveal combines rotating rays, cinematic lens flare, and polished glass-like depth for a premium look. Smooth, energetic motion highlights your logo up front, then settles into a clean centered layout with room for a tagline. Ideal for intros and outros across social, YouTube, and presentations, it adapts to multiple aspect ratios and lets you fine-tune colors for a perfect brand match. Create a high-impact, minimal, and modern logo reveal in seconds—simple to customize, stunning to watch.