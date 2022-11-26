Elegant Slideshow - Vertical

Create a refined highlight reel with seamless transitions and tasteful light leaks. This elegant slideshow emphasizes your photos and videos with cinematic letterbox framing, sliding color panels, and a clean logo outro. Minimal on-screen text keeps the focus on your content, while flexible color controls help you match your brand. Ideal for promos, portfolios, fashion, travel, products, and more. Export in widescreen or vertical formats and make your visuals look polished and cohesive in minutes.