Ethereal Lines Reveal - Square
Created by Goldenmotion
24exports
6 seconds
1080p (1080x1080)
60fps
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Step into the limelight with our Ethereal Lines Reveal, where your logo takes center stage amidst dynamic 3D glowing lines. The sleek neon trails and polished reflections captivate, crafting an unforgettable cinematic aura for your brand. Tailor this high-energy reveal with your logo, tagline, and colors to make a bold statement that resonates across YouTube, Vimeo, and more.
Similar templates
Best of Goldenmotion
By Goldenmotion
6s
9
3
12
Embark on a stunning visual journey with our 3D Structural Assemble, where your brand takes center stage. Expertly crafted, the 3D mesh of fragments comes together to form your logo with crystal-clear precision. Customize it with your choice of fonts, colors, and a bold tagline to make a lasting impression. Perfect for modern intros, this template commands attention and delivers cinematic impact.
By Goldenmotion
6s
9
3
12
Your brand's first impression just got a high-definition upgrade with our Contour Rise. Witness as a 3D spectacle unfolds, drawing boundary lines into existence and meticulously crafting your logo and tagline from a cascade of particles. Customizable features like fonts and colors put you in the director's chair for this phenomena. It's a premium reveal for your premium brand. Ready to rule any screen.
By Goldenmotion
5s
2
3
10
Take your brand to the cinematic level with our Dynamic Brand Unveil template. Designed for impactful storytelling, this motion graphic masterpiece lets your 3D logo take center stage, illuminated by a ballet of light and shadow. Customize with your logo, tagline, and colors to craft a memorable experience. Perfect for high-definition displays, captivate your audience and make your brand unforgettable.
By Goldenmotion
6s
5
3
8
Elevate your brand's visual identity with our stunning Stylish Brand Unveil animation. Watch as individual logo pieces dynamically come together from the edges of the screen, forming your complete logo in the center. A sleek rotational effect adds a transparent shine, enhancing the design with a professional touch. The sequence concludes with the tagline gracefully appearing beneath the logo, leaving a lasting impression. Perfect for modern and innovative brands!
By Goldenmotion
6s
6
3
12
Experience the high fashion of brand storytelling with our Elegance Fusion Reveal. Your logo, transitioning from dynamic blurs to a 3D masterpiece, delivers a memorable first impression. Personalize the reveal with your unique tagline and vibrant colors, and get ready to stun your audience on any display.
By Goldenmotion
6s
5
3
13
Step into a world where your brand takes center stage with our Dynamic 3D Unveiling template. Watch as the layers merge from various angles into a stunning 3D centerpiece, perfect for any brand looking to make a bold statement. Whether you want an impactful opener or a striking standalone visual, this horizontal video caters to your needs with a customizable logo, tagline, fonts, and colors.
By Goldenmotion
6s
5
3
11
Glow Boundaries Intro delivers a stunning 3D logo reveal with dynamic glowing lines surging inward, casting mesmerizing reflections. As the perspective shifts, radiant neon trails amplify the cinematic impact with a sleek, high-energy glow. Customize this thrilling template with your logo, tagline, and brand colors for a bold, unforgettable impression. Perfect for luxury branding, film intros, or event promos across any platform.
By Goldenmotion
6s
6
4
6
Captivate your audience with our Partnership Rotating Shards Reveal template, where fragments of your logos come alive! Watch as they spin into the frame, slowly forming a complete brand revelation. This is perfect for high-definition screens and allows for total customization of your logos, tagline, fonts, and colors, ensuring your message is not just seen, but remembered.
