Fast Flipping Stomp 2

Build a high‑impact vertical opener in seconds. This stomp design combines bold titles, fast page‑peel transitions, light leaks and a clean minimal layout to showcase your media, then finish with a strong logo reveal and tagline. Ideal for intros, promos, reels, ads and quick announcements. Customize fonts, colors, background gradient, light‑leak tint and toggle flashes to match your brand. Add your clips or photos and you’re ready to post across social channels or use as a punchy opener for any project.