Fast Flipping Stomp 3

Make a punchy vertical opener in seconds. This stomp-style template flips through framed media with paper-curl transitions, bold titles, and subtle light leaks before landing on a clean logo and tagline. Ideal for promos, social stories, reels, and quick brand intros. Customize text, colors, frames, media, and logo to match your branding. The centered layout keeps focus on your message while fast transitions maintain energy. A modern, minimal design that works for businesses, creators, and events alike.