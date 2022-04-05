Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Fast Stomp Opener 2 - Vertical - Original - Poster image

Fast Stomp Opener 2 - Vertical

00:08 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 6 videos · 1 image · 6 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Intro
Stomp style
Title sequence
Bold
Slide-in
6.1Kexports
rating
Kickstart your video with a fast stomp opener built for impact. This dynamic template combines bold kinetic typography, slide-in panel transitions, and stylish light leaks over your media. Multiple scenes lead to a clean logo and tagline reveal, perfect for YouTube intros, promos, commercials, and event teasers. Tailor the colors, titles, and footage for your brand and keep viewers engaged with an energetic, modern look that works across horizontal, vertical, and square formats. Quick to edit and designed for maximum punch, it’s your go-to for attention-grabbing openings.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Goldenmotion
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Pack (5)
Themes (4)
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us