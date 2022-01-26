Fast Stomp Opener 3 - Vertical

Launch your message with a fast, stomp-style opener built for social stories, reels and short promos. This template delivers bold kinetic titles, quick panel wipes, vibrant gradient light leaks and a clean end screen with your logo and tagline. Swap in your clips across multiple media slots, edit the headlines, and fine-tune colors with easy controls. The punchy pacing and modern transitions make it ideal for campaigns, channels, events or product highlights across vertical, square and widescreen formats.