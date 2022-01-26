Fast Stomp Opener 3 - Vertical
00:07 · 4K (2160x3840) · 30 fps · 6 videos · 1 image · 6 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
3.3Kexports
Launch your message with a fast, stomp-style opener built for social stories, reels and short promos. This template delivers bold kinetic titles, quick panel wipes, vibrant gradient light leaks and a clean end screen with your logo and tagline. Swap in your clips across multiple media slots, edit the headlines, and fine-tune colors with easy controls. The punchy pacing and modern transitions make it ideal for campaigns, channels, events or product highlights across vertical, square and widescreen formats.
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