Glitch Rays 3D Reveal - Vertical

Ignite your brand with a high‑energy neon logo reveal. This vertical template fuses glowing light rays, rapid light trails, and tasteful glitch accents to deliver a bold, futuristic ident. A centered 3D look and tunnel perspective guide the eye straight to your mark, while an optional tagline seals the message. Ideal for quick intros, outros, stories, and reels, it pairs a dark backdrop with vibrant, luminous color for maximum contrast. Easily swap your logo, edit the tagline, and fine‑tune colors to match your brand. Create a striking, modern impression in seconds.