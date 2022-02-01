Loading Glitch Logo Reveal 2 - Horizontal

Bring your brand to life with a high-energy glitch logo animation. This template features a futuristic loading ring with percentage readout, dynamic distortion, RGB splits and scanline texture, building to a bold logo and tagline reveal. Perfect for intros and outros, it’s fully customizable—drop in your logo, edit titles, adjust colors and tweak the glitch styling in moments. Responsive layouts support multiple aspect ratios, so your ident looks sharp across platforms. Ideal for tech, gaming, and digital brands that want a crisp, modern aesthetic with a touch of cyber flair.