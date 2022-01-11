Youtube intro for cooking channel
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us
More details
Loading Glitch Logo Reveal - Horizontal - Original - Poster image

Loading Glitch Logo Reveal - Horizontal

00:07 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 24 fps · 1 image · 3 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
Logo animation
Glitch
Intro
Outro
Glitch artifacts
5.9Kexports
rating
Give your brand a high-energy entrance with a glitch-driven logo reveal. This design opens with a sleek loading bar and type-on title, then surges into bold RGB-split distortions before showcasing your logo and tagline on a clean, dark backdrop. The scanline texture, displacement warps, and quick-hit transitions deliver a modern, digital aesthetic ideal for intros, outros, promos, and channel branding across platforms. Easily customize the text, colors, and logo to match your identity and launch a striking, memorable ident in seconds.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
Goldenmotion profile image
Goldenmotion
Edit
Pack (2)
Themes (4)
Reviews (1)
Similar templates
Best of Goldenmotion
Loading Glitch Logo Reveal - Horizontal
By Goldenmotion
Edit
00:07
Loading Glitch Logo Reveal - Horizontal Original theme video
Loading Glitch Logo Reveal 2 - Horizontal
By Goldenmotion
Edit
00:07
Loading Glitch Logo Reveal 2 - Horizontal Simple theme video
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us