Modern Faces Montage - Vertical

Templates
/
Branding
4K
Portrait
6-15s
Frame
Corporate
Gradient
Flare
Elegant
Simple
Minimalist
More details
Modern Faces Montage - Vertical - Original - Poster image
Goldenmotion profile image
Created by Goldenmotion
29exports
8 seconds
4K (2160x3840)
30fps
15videos
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Discover the elegance of symmetry in video with our Modern Faces Montage template. Portraits merge into a pristine grid, setting the stage for your logo’s reveal. Uncompromising in professionalism and adaptable to your unique brand, this template makes customizing logos, videos, and tagline as simple as it is aesthetically pleasing.
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Similar templates
Best of Goldenmotion
Elegant Grid Reveal - Vertical Original theme video
Elegant Grid Reveal - Vertical
Edit
By Goldenmotion
8s
21
18
8
Dive into the world of professional storytelling with Elegant Grid Reveal, where creative portraits and image grids culminate in a stunning logo reveal. This template offers full customization, from logos to colors, allowing your corporate identity to shine in every frame. Designed for impactful intros and high-level presentations, it’s your ticket to a polished, broadcast-ready brand showcase.
Flow Montage Mosaic - Vertical Original theme video
Flow Montage Mosaic - Vertical
Edit
By Goldenmotion
7s
25
18
8
Step into the limelight with a sophisticated blend of portraits transformed into a polished image grid, concluding with a sleek logo reveal. Our Flow Montage Mosaic template is designed for everything from creative intros to corporate showcases. Simply add logo, tagline, fonts, colors, and more to craft a ready-to-publish video that unfolds your story with elegance and flair. Celebrate milestones or captivate audiences with a video as graceful as your brand.
Pulse of Motion Lilac theme video
Pulse of Motion
Edit
By Goldenmotion
12s
24
17
7
Captivate your audience with a Pulse of Motion reveal, where elegance meets evolution in a 3D animation spectacle. Customize with your own logo, image, and video content, all set against a cinematic backdrop that leads the eye in a dance of depth and movement. Elevate your introductions and showcase your brand with a flair that's uniquely yours.
Pulse of Motion - Vertical Original theme video
Pulse of Motion - Vertical
Edit
By Goldenmotion
12s
24
17
7
Captivate your audience with a Pulse of Motion reveal, where elegance meets evolution in a 3D animation spectacle. Customize with your own logo, image, and video content, all set against a cinematic backdrop that leads the eye in a dance of depth and movement. Elevate your introductions and showcase your brand with a flair that's uniquely yours.
Elegant Grid Reveal Original theme video
Elegant Grid Reveal
Edit
By Goldenmotion
8s
21
18
8
Dive into the world of professional storytelling with Elegant Grid Reveal, where creative portraits and image grids culminate in a stunning logo reveal. This template offers full customization, from logos to colors, allowing your corporate identity to shine in every frame. Designed for impactful intros and high-level presentations, it’s your ticket to a polished, broadcast-ready brand showcase.
Revolving Photo Showcase Original theme video
Revolving Photo Showcase
Edit
By Goldenmotion
8s
21
7
10
Showcase your vision with the Revolving Photo Showcase template, where four photos dance in rotation before your logo takes the stage. Ideal for anyone looking to craft polished promo videos, this brings a professional flair perfect for YouTube or Facebook. It's fully customizable, letting you tailor images, fonts, and colors to suit your brand's theme.
Revolving Photo Showcase - Vertical Original theme video
Revolving Photo Showcase - Vertical
Edit
By Goldenmotion
8s
21
7
10
Showcase your vision with the Revolving Photo Showcase template, where four photos dance in rotation before your logo takes the stage. Ideal for anyone looking to craft polished promo videos, this brings a professional flair perfect for YouTube or Facebook. It's fully customizable, letting you tailor images, fonts, and colors to suit your brand's theme.
SlideSync Reveal - Vertical Original theme video
SlideSync Reveal - Vertical
Edit
By Goldenmotion
7s
25
8
8
Step into a world where elegance meets impact with our SlideSync Reveal template. Your images gracefully dance onscreen, converging to unveil a bold 3D logo and sharp tagline. Craft a dynamic introduction that's perfect for branding or creative showcases. Customize fonts, images, colors, and more to ensure your video aligns with your brand identity and resonates with your audience.
