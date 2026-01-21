Menu
Modern Faces Montage - Vertical
Created by Goldenmotion
29exports
8 seconds
4K (2160x3840)
30fps
15videos
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Discover the elegance of symmetry in video with our Modern Faces Montage template. Portraits merge into a pristine grid, setting the stage for your logo’s reveal. Uncompromising in professionalism and adaptable to your unique brand, this template makes customizing logos, videos, and tagline as simple as it is aesthetically pleasing.
