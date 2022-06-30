Intro Multi Image Logo 2 - Vertical

Launch your brand with a sharp, multi‑image logo reveal. This clean, minimalist design builds a photo grid with smooth, staggered tile animations, then transitions into a bold, extruded wordmark and tagline. Light leaks, lens flares, and vibrant gradients add polish without clutter. Easily swap in your own photos or videos, use a logo or text, and fine‑tune colors to match your identity. Perfect for intros, outros, promos, and quick brand bumpers across horizontal or vertical formats.