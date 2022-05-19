Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Intro Multi Image Logo 3 - Vertical - Original - Poster image

Intro Multi Image Logo 3 - Vertical

00:07 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 15 videos · 1 image · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Outro
Minimal
Mosaic
4.2Kexports
rating
Showcase your brand with a clean, energetic logo reveal. This minimal intro builds a vibrant photo grid mosaic that transitions into bold, extruded letterforms using a stylish text-mask effect. Smooth slide and tile animations, subtle light leaks, and a centered final layout keep the focus on your logo and tagline. Customize up to 15 photos or clips, switch colors, fonts, and refine the look in seconds. Perfect for intros, outros, promos, and announcements where you want impact without clutter.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
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Goldenmotion
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Pack (3)
Themes (4)
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us