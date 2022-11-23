Intro Multi Image Logo - Vertical

Launch your brand with a fast, modern logo animation. This energetic opener builds a rich photo mosaic, then reveals your mark through bold text masking and a clean, centered end card. Customize colors via light leak controls, swap in your own images and video, add a tagline, and export in widescreen or vertical formats. The minimal, geometric look works for products, events, portfolios, and more—anywhere you need a striking intro or outro that feels polished, bold, and on‑brand.