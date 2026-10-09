QueryFlip - Vertical

Launch your brand with a sleek vertical logo reveal styled as a search bar. Type your headline with a satisfying typewriter effect, add a cursor click, then flip seamlessly into a bold logo lock‑up with optional tagline. Customize text, logo, colors, cursor and icon accents, plus soft light‑leak washes to match your brand. Minimal, digital and story‑ready, this template is perfect for website promos, SEO messaging, intros and outros. Fast to edit, polished on delivery, and built for modern vertical platforms where clarity and impact matter most.