Snap Opener - Square

Build a high‑impact opener that snaps to the beat. This square stomp intro blends bold, kinetic typography with stylish light leaks, tinted overlays and a standout torn‑paper scene. Easily drop in your images, edit the headlines, and finish with a clean logo and tagline reveal. The energetic pacing and punchy transitions make it perfect for promos, social clips, or quick brand moments. Customize colors, fonts, and media to match your identity and export a ready‑to‑use intro or outro in seconds.