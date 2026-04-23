Youtube intro for cooking channel
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us
More details
Snap Opener - Square - Original - Poster image

Snap Opener - Square

00:07 · 1080p (1080x1080) · 30 fps · 4 videos · 1 image · 5 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Intro
Stomp style
Title sequence
Logo animation
Bold
38exports
rating
Build a high‑impact opener that snaps to the beat. This square stomp intro blends bold, kinetic typography with stylish light leaks, tinted overlays and a standout torn‑paper scene. Easily drop in your images, edit the headlines, and finish with a clean logo and tagline reveal. The energetic pacing and punchy transitions make it perfect for promos, social clips, or quick brand moments. Customize colors, fonts, and media to match your identity and export a ready‑to‑use intro or outro in seconds.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
Goldenmotion profile image
Goldenmotion
Edit
Similar templates
Best of Goldenmotion
Stomp Photo Rotations - Square
By Goldenmotion
Edit
00:07
Stomp Photo Rotations - Square Original theme video
Impact Motion Stomp - Square
By Goldenmotion
Edit
00:12
Impact Motion Stomp - Square Original theme video
Trendy Stomp - Square
By Goldenmotion
Edit
00:09
Trendy Stomp - Square Original theme video
Fast Stomp Opener - Square
By Goldenmotion
Edit
00:10
Fast Stomp Opener - Square Original theme video
Urban Stomp Intro - Square
By Goldenmotion
Edit
00:12
Urban Stomp Intro - Square Original theme video
Impact Short Stomp - Square
By Goldenmotion
Edit
00:07
Impact Short Stomp - Square Original theme video
Short Stomp Promo Square
By Goldenmotion
Edit
00:08
Short Stomp Promo Square Original theme video
Momentum Stomp Showcase - Square
By Goldenmotion
Edit
00:12
Momentum Stomp Showcase - Square Magenta theme video
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us