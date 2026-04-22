Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Snap Opener - Vertical - Original - Poster image

Snap Opener - Vertical

00:07 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 4 videos · 1 image · 5 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Stomp style
Intro
Title sequence
Logo animation
Story video
25exports
rating
Launch your content with an energetic, stomp-style vertical opener. This template delivers bold headlines, rhythmic cuts, and colorful light leaks for instant impact. Sliding panels, a distinctive torn-paper reveal, and rich gradients keep every scene dynamic. Finish strong with a centered logo and tagline for clear brand recall. Ideal for Stories, Reels, Shorts, teasers, and quick promos, it’s easy to customize—swap media, tweak fonts, and adjust colors to match your brand. If you need a high‑impact title sequence and logo reveal in seconds, this vertical intro is crafted to grab attention and keep viewers watching.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us