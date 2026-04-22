Snap Opener - Vertical

Launch your content with an energetic, stomp-style vertical opener. This template delivers bold headlines, rhythmic cuts, and colorful light leaks for instant impact. Sliding panels, a distinctive torn-paper reveal, and rich gradients keep every scene dynamic. Finish strong with a centered logo and tagline for clear brand recall. Ideal for Stories, Reels, Shorts, teasers, and quick promos, it’s easy to customize—swap media, tweak fonts, and adjust colors to match your brand. If you need a high‑impact title sequence and logo reveal in seconds, this vertical intro is crafted to grab attention and keep viewers watching.