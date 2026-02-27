Split Motion Slideshow - Post

Build eye‑catching vertical promos with bold, centered titles and dynamic split transitions. This clean slideshow features kinetic typography, sliding panels, and stylish light‑leak overlays that frame your visuals and drive attention to your message. Optimized for portrait social posts, it flows through multiple scenes before landing on a strong brand end card. Easily customize colors, fonts, media, and text to suit any campaign. Ideal for promos, title sequences, and fast‑paced stories where clarity and impact matter.