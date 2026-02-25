Youtube intro for cooking channel
Split Motion Slideshow - Vertical - Original - Poster image

Split Motion Slideshow - Vertical

00:22 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 9 videos · 1 image · 10 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Slideshow
Bold
Light leak
Promo
Diagonal wipe
7exports
rating
Make your message pop with an energetic vertical slideshow. This template combines bold typography, split transitions, smooth slide-ins, and stylish light leaks to deliver maximum impact. Add your photos or videos, customize the headlines, tweak the colors, and finish with your logo. It’s perfect for quick promos, intros, teasers, and social content where attention matters. Clean design, modern rhythm, and a polished logo end screen help your story land fast. No fuss—just drop in your content and export.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
Goldenmotion profile image
Goldenmotion
Edit
