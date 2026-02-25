Split Motion Slideshow - Vertical

Make your message pop with an energetic vertical slideshow. This template combines bold typography, split transitions, smooth slide-ins, and stylish light leaks to deliver maximum impact. Add your photos or videos, customize the headlines, tweak the colors, and finish with your logo. It’s perfect for quick promos, intros, teasers, and social content where attention matters. Clean design, modern rhythm, and a polished logo end screen help your story land fast. No fuss—just drop in your content and export.