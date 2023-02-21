Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Supper Fast Short Stomp - Horizontal - Original - Poster image

Supper Fast Short Stomp - Horizontal

00:06 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 6 videos · 1 image · 5 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Intro
Stomp style
Logo animation
Title sequence
Bold
3.7Kexports
rating
Kick off your video with a punchy stomp opener built for speed and impact. This energetic template combines bold typography, sliding panels, letterbox bands, light leaks and subtle glitch accents, then lands on a clean logo reveal with tagline. Drop in your media, edit the headlines, logo and colors, and you’re set for high-impact intros, promos or outros. The rhythmic pacing and kinetic transitions keep attention locked while the geometric overlays and dot grids add modern flair.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us