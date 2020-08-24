Youtube intro for cooking channel
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us
More details
Blinds - Employee Interview - Original - Poster image

Blinds - Employee Interview

00:42 · 1080p (1080x1350) · 60 fps · 1 image · 13 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Minimal
Interview
Sliding panel
Corporate
Promo
542exports
rating
Showcase employee stories with a clean, minimalist interview format. This corporate-ready template uses elegant blinds-style transitions, bold titles, and smooth pacing to guide viewers through Q&A sections, role details, and a clear call-to-action. Finish with a polished logo scene for strong brand recall. Easy to customize fonts, colors, copy and branding make it ideal for employer branding, recruitment, and internal communications. Deliver crisp, distraction-free messages that focus on people and insights while keeping a modern, professional look.
Harchenko profile image
Harchenko
Edit
Pack (4)
Themes (4)
Similar templates
Best of Harchenko
Blinds - Employee Testimony
By Harchenko
Edit
00:54
Blinds - Employee Testimony Original theme video
Blinds - Employee Interview
By Harchenko
Edit
00:42
Blinds - Employee Interview Original theme video
Blinds - Job Offer
By Harchenko
Edit
00:30
Blinds - Job Offer Original theme video
Blinds - Company Value
By Harchenko
Edit
00:30
Blinds - Company Value Original theme video
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us