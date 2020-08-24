Blinds - Employee Interview

Showcase employee stories with a clean, minimalist interview format. This corporate-ready template uses elegant blinds-style transitions, bold titles, and smooth pacing to guide viewers through Q&A sections, role details, and a clear call-to-action. Finish with a polished logo scene for strong brand recall. Easy to customize fonts, colors, copy and branding make it ideal for employer branding, recruitment, and internal communications. Deliver crisp, distraction-free messages that focus on people and insights while keeping a modern, professional look.