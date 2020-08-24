Blinds - Job Offer

Promote your next hire with a clean, minimalist recruitment video. This template uses elegant vertical blinds and sliding panels to reveal bold titles, clear descriptions, and contact details, all capped with branded logo moments. Optimized for corporate employer branding, it features smooth, seamless transitions, crisp monochrome styling, and highly legible typography. Customize fonts, brand colors, and choose logo or text for the intro and outro to fit your identity. Perfect for HR teams and agencies announcing openings on social feeds or paid placements.