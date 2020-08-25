Blinds - Employee Testimony

Build polished, corporate testimonials with a tasteful blinds aesthetic. This minimal title sequence guides viewers through an interview-style flow with bold headlines, supporting text, and clear hierarchy. Smooth line-wipe transitions and sliding slats keep attention on the message, while flexible fields let you add names, roles, questions, answers, contact info, and a final brand lock‑up. Adjust fonts and colors to match your brand and switch between logo or text branding. Ideal for employer branding, case studies, interviews, and client quotes when you want clarity, consistency, and modern presentation.