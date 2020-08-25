Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Blinds - Employee Testimony - Original - Poster image

Blinds - Employee Testimony

00:54 · 1080p (1080x1350) · 60 fps · 1 image · 17 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Minimal
Title sequence
Testimonial
Blinds
Interview
81exports
rating
Build polished, corporate testimonials with a tasteful blinds aesthetic. This minimal title sequence guides viewers through an interview-style flow with bold headlines, supporting text, and clear hierarchy. Smooth line-wipe transitions and sliding slats keep attention on the message, while flexible fields let you add names, roles, questions, answers, contact info, and a final brand lock‑up. Adjust fonts and colors to match your brand and switch between logo or text branding. Ideal for employer branding, case studies, interviews, and client quotes when you want clarity, consistency, and modern presentation.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us