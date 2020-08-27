Colorful Employee Interview

Bring your employee stories to life with a polished Q&A video template. This flat, minimal design features smooth transitions, bold headings, and clear sections for name, role, questions, answers, and calls-to-action—ending with a branded logo or text outro. Fully customize colors and typography to match your corporate identity and keep internal communications consistent, engaging, and on-brand. Perfect for employer branding, HR spotlights, onboarding content, and company culture highlights. Create interview videos that look professional, read clearly, and feel approachable—without design hassle.