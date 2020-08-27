Colorful Job Offer

Promote open roles with a bright, minimalist recruitment promo designed for social feeds. This flat-design template features bold animated titles, a friendly illustrated character, and playful shape accents. Add your logo at the start and finish, customize colors and fonts to match your brand, and include a clear job title, role highlights, and contact or application info. Smooth slide-ins and staggered text transitions keep attention on your message while staying clean and professional. Perfect for employer branding, HR announcements, and quick hiring campaigns.