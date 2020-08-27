Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Colorful Job Offer - Original - Poster image

Colorful Job Offer

00:30 · 1080p (1080x1350) · 60 fps · 2 images · 11 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Promo
Recruitment
Flat design
Minimal
Abstract waves
126exports
rating
Promote open roles with a bright, minimalist recruitment promo designed for social feeds. This flat-design template features bold animated titles, a friendly illustrated character, and playful shape accents. Add your logo at the start and finish, customize colors and fonts to match your brand, and include a clear job title, role highlights, and contact or application info. Smooth slide-ins and staggered text transitions keep attention on your message while staying clean and professional. Perfect for employer branding, HR announcements, and quick hiring campaigns.
Available formats:
16:9
4:5
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Themes (4)
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us