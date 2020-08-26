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Colorful Employee Testimony - Original - Poster image

Colorful Employee Testimony

00:53 · 1080p (1080x1350) · 60 fps · 1 image · 18 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Flat design
Title sequence
Quotes
Testimonial
Minimal
141exports
rating
Bring your employer brand to life with a clean, flat-design testimonial video. This template makes it easy to present names, roles, questions and answers in a polished sequence, then wrap with a branded logo outro and contact details. Customize every color and font to match your identity, while smooth transitions and playful geometric accents keep viewers engaged. Perfect for corporate communications, interviews, recruitment and HR campaigns, it delivers clarity and creativity in equal measure. Build trust, share real voices, and turn employee stories into compelling, on‑brand social and video content.
Available formats:
16:9
4:5
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us