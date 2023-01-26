Left 4 Dead Stinger Transition

Give your stream a punchy, high-impact cut with this gritty gaming stinger transition. A brush‑stroke, full‑screen wipe reveals bold silhouettes in a moody, apocalyptic vibe—ideal for esports, horror, and survival content. It features a clean transparent alpha so you can drop it over your scenes with ease. Customize direction, colors, fonts, and character silhouettes to match your brand. Fast, energetic motion makes it perfect for channel switches, scene changes, and highlight reels.