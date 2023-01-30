Left 4 Dead Webcam Overlay

Give your stream a gritty, game-ready look with a transparent webcam overlay featuring a bold, distressed frame and character silhouettes. This overlay is built for live layouts, keeping your facecam front and center while adding a rugged, post-action vibe. Customize headline text, colors, and the silhouette set to match your brand. Works great in OBS, Streamlabs, or any NLE supporting alpha video. Ideal for gaming channels, highlights, and live events where a strong identity matters—drop it on top of your feed and you’re ready to go.