Left 4 Dead Stream Screen

Create a gripping intermission screen for your gaming channel. This template blends gritty, post-apocalyptic style with bold silhouettes, a centered title area, and a customizable social row. Tweak colors to match your branding, switch character silhouettes, and choose a background environment to suit your stream’s theme. Subtle haze and slow motion keep the frame alive while your audience waits. Ideal for starting soon, BRB, or intermission screens across popular platforms, this design delivers atmosphere and clarity without clutter, so your identity and calls-to-action stay front and center.