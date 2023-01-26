Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Left 4 Dead Stream Screen - Original - Poster image

Left 4 Dead Stream Screen

00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 8 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Stream elements
Stream screen
Gaming
Apocalyptic
Silhouette
659exports
rating
Create a gripping intermission screen for your gaming channel. This template blends gritty, post-apocalyptic style with bold silhouettes, a centered title area, and a customizable social row. Tweak colors to match your branding, switch character silhouettes, and choose a background environment to suit your stream’s theme. Subtle haze and slow motion keep the frame alive while your audience waits. Ideal for starting soon, BRB, or intermission screens across popular platforms, this design delivers atmosphere and clarity without clutter, so your identity and calls-to-action stay front and center.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us