Urban Hype Typography Intro

Templates
/
Video Ads
6-15s
Landscape
Fast
Glitch
Abstract
2D Motion Graphics
Logo Animation
Full HD
More details
Urban Hype Typography Intro - Original - Poster image
Harchenko profile image
Created by Harchenko
27exports
7 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
8videos
1image
4texts
1font
1audio
Dive into the urban pulse with a template that's all about street cred. Ideal for youthful and dynamic brands, Urban Hype Typography uses raw animation to infuse your content with an unmistakable edgy vibe. Customizable from the logo to the font, this video is the definitive choice for making a bold statement in your social media campaigns, event promos, or product launches.
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Similar templates
Best of Harchenko
Rhythmic Stomp Opener Original theme video
Rhythmic Stomp Opener
Edit
By VitApSwF
12s
22
35
17
Is an awesome template with dynamic modern glitch animations.
YouTube Glitches - Horizontal Original theme video
YouTube Glitches - Horizontal
Edit
By CuteRabbit
8s
9
6
11
Energetic Glitch Opener For Your YouTube Channel.
Stomp Typography Opener Original theme video
Stomp Typography Opener
Edit
By AirwavesMedia
8s
21
17
8
Step into the future of visual storytelling with our dynamic Stomp Typography Opener template. Crafted with modern text animations and trendy transitions, you can showcase your products, portfolio, or fashion highlights in high-definition glory. Chromatic aberrations add a sophisticated edge to your visuals, while the easy customization of images, videos, and branding ensures your message shines with style on any display.
Speed Logo Original theme video
Speed Logo
Edit
By AlexG1985
12s
7
2
7
Speed Logo is a fast and dynamic After Effect template with energetically animated particles trails that fly past the screen, stylishly revealing your logo. It's so easy to use with 1 logo placeholder. It's the perfect intro or opener to your TV shows, commercial, films, movies, presentations, slideshows, promotions, events, Facebook and YouTube videos. Download this incredible AE template today and impress your audience with this raw and aggressively animated logo reveal. Sound FX included.
GRDR No Black Bars theme video
GRDR
Edit
By bbpixel
11s
6
5
9
Tech grid logo reveal is a hi-tech and futuristic animation where a dynamically animated camera rotates around floating HUD elements and reveals your text and logo. Perfect as any technology or programming relating intro animation. Try for free!
Crypto Intro Original theme video
Crypto Intro
Edit
By bucketinfoo
10s
5
10
18
Crypto NFT Intro is a template you can use to introduce your blockchain, crypto, and NFTs themed online streams and review videos.
Sport Promo 2 Original theme video
Sport Promo 2
Edit
By any_motion
12s
24
10
6
This template includes 4 media holder, 4 text holders and 1 logo holder. Impress your audience with this actively animated template.
Sport Promo 1 Original theme video
Sport Promo 1
Edit
By any_motion
14s
26
12
9
This template includes 4 media holder, 4 text holders and 1 logo holder. Impress your audience with this actively animated template.
