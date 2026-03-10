X-Ray Lyrics

Bring your song to life with a gritty, high-impact lyric video. This template pairs bold kinetic typography with striking X-ray skeleton imagery, grid overlays, halftone textures, and scanline sweeps for a modern, edgy look. Simply add your track and import lyrics, then fine-tune font, size, leading, line breaks, and colors to match your branding. A logo field is included for seamless artist or label placement. The duration adapts to your audio, making it ideal for singles, visualizers, or live backdrops. Create a standout, professional lyric video in minutes and keep your audience locked in from start to finish.