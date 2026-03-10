Youtube intro for cooking channel
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us
More details
X-Ray Lyrics - Original - Poster image

X-Ray Lyrics

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 image · 1 font
Lyric video
Bold
Music visualization
Music
Grunge
7exports
rating
Bring your song to life with a gritty, high-impact lyric video. This template pairs bold kinetic typography with striking X-ray skeleton imagery, grid overlays, halftone textures, and scanline sweeps for a modern, edgy look. Simply add your track and import lyrics, then fine-tune font, size, leading, line breaks, and colors to match your branding. A logo field is included for seamless artist or label placement. The duration adapts to your audio, making it ideal for singles, visualizers, or live backdrops. Create a standout, professional lyric video in minutes and keep your audience locked in from start to finish.
Harchenko profile image
Harchenko
Edit
Similar templates
Best of Harchenko
Grunge Lyrics Flow
By Harchenko
Edit
2K
Grunge Lyrics Flow Original theme video
Typography Lyrics 2
By Harchenko
Edit
2K
Typography Lyrics 2 Original theme video
Bold Rap Lyrics
By Harchenko
Edit
2K
Bold Rap Lyrics Original theme video
Plastic Lyrics
By Harchenko
Edit
2K
Plastic Lyrics Original theme video
Pop Markers Lyrics
By Harchenko
Edit
2K
Pop Markers Lyrics Original theme video
Barbed Lyrics Unleashed
By Harchenko
Edit
2K
Barbed Lyrics Unleashed Original theme video
Poster Lyrics
By Harchenko
Edit
2K
Poster Lyrics Original theme video
Midnight Glow Lyrics
By Harchenko
Edit
2K
Midnight Glow Lyrics Original theme video
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us