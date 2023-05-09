Bauhaus Typography 1

Bring Bauhaus clarity to your titles with a clean, minimal motion design built on geometric forms and modernist typography. This smooth, two‑column layout pairs a bold headline with a striking visual panel for instant impact. Fluid, relaxed transitions and a tasteful grain finish add subtle retro character without clutter. Customize fonts, colors, and copy to suit intros, brand bumpers, presentations, or stylish announcements. With vibrant yet refined color options and precise structure, your message stays readable and memorable in every frame.