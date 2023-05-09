Bauhaus Typography 2
00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 3 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
135exports
Celebrate modernist design with a clean, Bauhaus-inspired motion title. This template blends minimal layout, bold typography, and geometric tiles with smooth, slide-in animation. Use it as an elegant intro, chapter opener, or section card. Customize fonts, colors, and text to match your brand while preserving a refined, editorial look. The pastel palette and subtle grain add timeless character without distracting from your message. Ideal for branding, ads, portfolios, and presentations seeking clarity, structure, and style.
Pack (3)
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