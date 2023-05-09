Bauhaus Typography 3

Embrace modernist clarity with a Bauhaus-inspired motion title. This clean, minimal design pairs bold typography with geometric blocks for striking, legible headlines. Smooth slide transitions and a disciplined grid make it perfect for intros, branding, and portfolio openers. Easily adjust fonts and a versatile color system to match your identity while keeping a refined, editorial feel. The focused single-scene layout ensures your message stays front and center without distractions. If you need a stylish, timeless title that blends strong design principles with flexible customization, this template is a confident choice.