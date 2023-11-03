Black Friday Sales Stories 1 - Vertical

Showcase your biggest sale with a sleek 3D promo built for Stories, Reels, and posts. A glossy shopping bag on a pedestal, gift boxes, bold headlines, and a clear call-to-action deliver premium retail energy. Customize fonts, colors, and copy to fit any brand or seasonal offer. Smooth camera drift, reflective light sweeps, and vibrant gradients keep attention locked on your message. Perfect for e-commerce, holiday campaigns, and limited-time discounts across social feeds.