Black Friday Sales Stories 2 - Vertical

Boost your seasonal sale with a striking 3D promo designed for social feeds and stories. A glossy gift box, radiant rays, and sparkling accents frame a bold headline and a prominent CTA, all set against a moody, high-contrast background. Customize fonts, colors, and text to match your brand and offer. Perfect for retail and e-commerce campaigns, this clean and minimal layout focuses attention exactly where you need it—on the deal and the action you want viewers to take.