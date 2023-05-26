Clean Typography 2 - Square
00:07 · 1080p (1080x1080) · 30 fps · 4 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
31exports
Present your message with a refined, minimal motion title. This template blends clean typography, geometric diagonal bands, and subtle gradient depth for a modern, elegant look. Smooth slide-ins and polished kinetic type keep focus on clarity and hierarchy, perfect for branding, promos, and section openers. Easily edit texts and fonts, and fine-tune color controls to match your visual identity. Optimized for landscape, square, and vertical formats, it delivers crisp, legible headlines that look consistently professional across platforms.
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