Clean Typography 3 - Square

Craft a clean, modern opener with a bold headline framed by a glowing geometric triangle. This minimal motion title blends vibrant gradients with smooth, elegant animation, plus a highlight banner to emphasize key words. Drop in your image, adjust the colors, and pick your fonts to match your brand. Perfect for intros, chapter breaks, and social posts when you need sharp readability and instant impact. Designed for clarity, contrast, and style, it keeps your message front and center while the background stays tastefully subdued.