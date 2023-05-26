Clean Typography 4- Square
00:05 · 1080p (1080x1080) · 30 fps · 4 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
23exports
Craft a sleek opener or title card with clean, minimal typography and smooth gradient backdrops. This modern design highlights bold headlines, a clear subheading, and an optional call-to-action. Subtle, fluid motion keeps focus on your message while maintaining a polished, elegant look. Easily customize fonts, colors, and text to match your brand. Ideal for intros, section titles, or quick promos across platforms and formats.
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Pack (5)
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