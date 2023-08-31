Digital Scan Reveal - Square

Give your brand a high‑impact entrance with a fast, futuristic logo animation. Energetic light rays, particles, and bold glitch accents converge to reveal your mark, followed by clean headline fields for extra info or a call to action. The sleek, tech‑driven aesthetic makes it perfect for intros and outros across channels. Customize logo, text, and colors to match your identity and stand out with neon glow and vibrant gradients. Optimized for multiple aspect ratios, this powerful reveal delivers a crisp, modern finish in seconds.