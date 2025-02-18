en
Ethereal Glass Reveal

Templates
/
Intro
0-6s
Landscape
Glass
Gloss
Modern
Cinematic
3D Motion Graphics
Full HD
Music
Gaming
Education
More details
Ethereal Glass Reveal - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:05
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
hushahir profile image
Created by hushahir
6exports
6 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
1image
1audio
Give your brand a sleek and modern look with this Glass Reveal template. Featuring a beautifully frosted glass effect, soft cinematic lighting, and realistic fabric waves, this animation adds a touch of elegance to any project.
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Similar templates
Best of hushahir
Sleek Mobile Promo - Scene 3 Original theme video
Sleek Mobile Promo - Scene 3
Edit
By AlexG1985
5s
5
5
13
Direct your own telephone commercial with the Sleek Mobile Promo. This scene can be a short teaser or perfect ending to your app promo. It's a stark, noticeable shot of your logo, a device showing your game and some text for context. Create impressive trailers, advertisements and ads for your mobile games in minutes by combining the various templates in this pack.
Ethereal Glass Reveal - Square Original theme video
Ethereal Glass Reveal - Square
Edit
By hushahir
5s
1
2
5
Give your brand a sleek and modern look with this Glass Reveal template. Featuring a beautifully frosted glass effect, soft cinematic lighting, and realistic fabric waves, this animation adds a touch of elegance to any project.
Ethereal Glass Reveal - Post Original theme video
Ethereal Glass Reveal - Post
Edit
By hushahir
5s
1
2
5
Give your brand a sleek and modern look with this Glass Reveal template. Featuring a beautifully frosted glass effect, soft cinematic lighting, and realistic fabric waves, this animation adds a touch of elegance to any project.
Ethereal Glass Reveal - Vertical Original theme video
Ethereal Glass Reveal - Vertical
Edit
By hushahir
5s
1
2
5
Give your brand a sleek and modern look with this Glass Reveal template. Featuring a beautifully frosted glass effect, soft cinematic lighting, and realistic fabric waves, this animation adds a touch of elegance to any project.
Crystal Glasswave Reveal Original theme video
Crystal Glasswave Reveal
Edit
By thundermotion2021
5s
2
3
7
Crystal Glasswave Reveal is a sleek and modern animation featuring a stunning glass effect with dynamic RGB splits and a glossy finish. The logo emerges through smooth wave-like transitions, creating a premium and luxurious look. Perfect for brand intros, tech reveals, and elegant presentations.
Minimalist 3D Intro Original theme video
Minimalist 3D Intro
Edit
By Black_Phoenix
6s
4
3
5
Introduce your brand with a sleek, minimalist touch using our Minimalist 3D Intro template. This 3D logo reveal brings a modern mono aesthetic to the table, bathed in smooth animation and casting an impressive long shadow. It’s perfect for adding that professional polish on intros or outros, while customizable logo, tagline, and colors let your brand's identity shine.
Dynamic Pixel Reveal Original theme video
Dynamic Pixel Reveal
Edit
By thundermotion2021
6s
3
3
7
Introducing the Dynamic Pixel Reveal—Logo Animation: where digital meets dynamic. Watch your brand burst onto the scene with a high-tech pixelated transition, perfectly designed for widescreen displays. Add your logo to initiate the sleek reveal that's bound to make a bold statement on platforms like YouTube and Facebook. A smooth tagline fade-in punctuates your message, as the slow zoom-out adds impressive depth to your futuristic brand. Create your HD ready-to-publish reveal video now!
Cinematic Reveal Original theme video
Cinematic Reveal
Edit
By thundermotion2021
6s
5
3
5
Transform your logo reveal into a breathtaking visual experience with the Cinematic Reveal template. The dynamic fiery glow effects create a mesmerizing journey that seamlessly positions your brand and tagline front and center. Tailor the fonts and colors to match your branding with our easy-to-customize template. It's ready to be published, ensuring your brand makes a dramatic entrance.
