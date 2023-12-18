Festive Shine Intro

Bring holiday cheer to your brand with a cinematic Christmas logo reveal. A golden 3D tree forms from glowing light trails, a rocket ascends, and fireworks burst to unveil your logo and titles. The elegant, luxurious gold-on-dark look is perfect for festive intros, outros, greetings and social posts. Easily personalize the logo, text and colors to match your brand and deliver a warm, celebratory message across any format.